The 4-year-old knew all the lyrics to "Hard To Say I'm Sorry"

Make way, Wiz Khalifa — your son may be coming after your career!

The 29-year-old rapper and songwriter posted an adorable Instagram video on Thursday, showing his 4-year-old son Sebastian Taylor singing the classic Chicago hit, “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” while driving in the car with his dad.

“Awww,” Khalifa said during the video, which focused on his son singing the lyrics, “After all that’s been said and done, you’re just the part of me I can’t let go.”

The post was quickly followed by another one, this time with Sebastian playing air guitar as his dad praised him.

Khalifa and Amber Rose, Sebastian’s mom, went all out in full matching Batman and Batgirl costumes, complete with masks. Sebastian opted for a more comfy getup for most of the party: a Guns N’ Roses tee and festive face paint.

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” said the model and social-media maven, who split in February from her Dancing with the Stars partner Maks Chmerkovskiy‘s brother Val.