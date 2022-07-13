Wiz Khalifa Shares How His Tour Bus Parties Are Different When Son Sebastian, 9, Is on Board

US rapper Wiz Khalifa and his son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz attend a special screening of the sci-fi family comedy adventure film "Sonic the Hedgehog" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Storyline: Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, "Sonic" tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. Sonic the Hedgehog, Los Angeles, California, United States - 13 Feb 2020

Wiz Khalifa knows how to have a good time when he's on the road.

The 34-year-old rapper appeared on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he talked to guest host Anthony Anderson about what it's like when his son, Sebastian Taylor, 9, joins him on tour.

"We keep it really separate," Khalifa said, referring to the smoking and wild parties his tours are known for.

"The party changes when he's on tour," the "Black and Yellow" rapper continued. "It's all about him, and it's family time and kid time."

"So a lot of the things that are acceptable while he's not there aren't acceptable while he's there, especially traveling in different states where they're not as lenient," he noted. "So it is what it is, it's all about baby boy when he's there."

Khalifa (born Cameron Thomaz) shares Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose, who filed for divorce in September 2014 citing irreconcilable differences. The two tied the knot in July 2013. Rose is also mom to Slash Electric, 2, with Def Jam executive Alexander Edwards.

During an appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast in May 2021, Khalifa opened up about co-parenting with Rose, noting that Sebastian is "really fortunate" because he and Rose "live right down the street from each other, so he gets to spend a lot of time with both of us."

"I think we both share a lot of the same views, if not pretty much all of them, on how he should be raised. And that's really important, to be on the same page as your partner," he said.

"It starts with little stuff. You've got to be able to get along," Khalifa later continued. "Then when it comes to making big decisions, you're right there on the same page and there's no friction."

The "Young, Wild, and Free" rapper has opened up about the bond he shares with his son, talking to Kelly Clarkson in 2019 about coaching Sebastian's baseball team.

"For me, it's super important," Khalifa shared. "I love children and this is the most important time in his life. Especially spending it with me, and having his friends and the relationships that they're gonna build — any hand that I can have in that, I'm trying to do it."

Khalifa also said that one of the other coaches involved with the team didn't recognize him as a famous figure.