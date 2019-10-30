Wiz Khalifa Coaches His 6-Year-Old Son’s Baseball Team, Says 'It's Super Important' to Him

Wiz Khalifa has a second job — baseball coach!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 32-year-old rapper and father of one revealed that he coaches his 6-year-old son Sebastian (aka Bash)’s baseball team.

“For me, it’s super important,” Khalifa (born Cameron Thomaz) shared. “I love children and this is the most important time in his life. Especially spending it with me, and having his friends and the relationships that they’re gonna build — any hand that I can have in that, I’m trying to do it.”

Khalifa also said that one of the other coaches involved with the team didn’t recognize him as the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper.

“It’s crazy but one of the coaches actually came up to me — he’s a fireman — and he just told me this yesterday, he was like, ‘I was watching TV and I saw this interview with you on there and I was like, “What the heck is the Dodgers coach doing on TV?’ He didn’t even know I was a rapper,” Khalifa said.

Image zoom Wiz Khalifa with son Sebastian Steve Granitz/WireImage

Image zoom Wiz Khalifa on The Kelly Clarkson Show Adam Christopher /NBCUniversal

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus more celebrity parenting news? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

“So they had to tell him that I was who I was — but it’s cool because I felt like maybe I’m doing such a good job as a coach that he didn’t even know I was a rapper,” the musician added.

RELATED: Wiz Khalifa Opens Up About Fatherhood in New Apple Music Docu-Series

During the interview, Khalifa also shared that his son has started to love rap music, just like his dad.

“He’s got his own little playlist of music,” the proud dad said. “When he gets in the car after school, he’s like ‘Daddy, play this song, this song, that song.’ I mean, I try to put him on the new stuff and he doesn’t even want to hear it.”

Image zoom Wiz Khalifa with son Sebastian Wiz Khalifa/Instagram

Earlier this year, Khalifa opened up about fatherhood in a five-part Apple Music docu-series, Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam. (The “Black and Yellow” rapper shares Sebastian with ex Amber Rose.)

“Bash is a huge part of that transition — and not being with his mother, too, because it forced me to be more responsible and do the things I wouldn’t normally do,” Khalifa said of growing up when he became a parent. “The older that he gets, the more influence I have on him. So it’s not as much as just makin’ sure he’s good; it’s actually being there.”

RELATED: Wiz Khalifa Claps Backs at Fans Who Criticized Him for Letting His Son Ride the Bus to School

In the docu-series, Khalifa’s father, Laurence Thomaz, confirmed the rapper has changed since welcoming Bash.

“Sebastian’s matured him, but it’s made him more serious and understand: ‘I have to be here; I can’t do the dangerous, reckless things I was doing before: I have this little guy to look out for,’” Thomaz said.