Wiz Khalifa Claps Backs at Fans Who Criticized Him for Letting His Son Ride the Bus to School

Wiz Khalifa is keeping his son humble.

The 30-year-old “See You Again” rapper and ex Amber Rose sent their son Sebastian Taylor, 5½, to school last week via a mode of transportation many a parent choose for their children: the bus.

“❤️1ST DAY OF KINDERGARTEN❤️RODE THE BUS AND ERE THANG‼️😝 #taylorgang #bash,” Khalifa wrote, sharing a photo of Sebastian sporting a backpack and smiling for the camera while his dad waves goodbye to him.

Proud mom Rose, 34, shared her own tribute to their son, posting a sweet video of him buckled into the bus seat on a different day and captioning it, “I cried but he was such a big boy 😩😥🤗👶🏽😍”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: School’s Back in Session! See Which Celeb Kids Are Gearing Up for Their First Day

While most of the comments on Khalifa and Rose’s Instagram posts were positive and along the vein of congratulating Sebastian on his educational milestone, a few questioned why the stars would allow their child to ride the school bus considering their wealth.

In a follow-up video, Khalifa defended his actions and addressed some of the naysayers (a.k.a. “All y’all people asking why I would let my son ride the bus, cause I’m rich.”)

“Being rich don’t got nothing to do with a child’s experiences,” the musician says in the clip, shared by The Shade Room. “He said he wanted to ride the bus with his friends, so let kids do what they want to do. Chill.”

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose with son Sebastian and a friend Amber Rose/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Does Amber Rose Want to Have More Kids With Ex-Husband Wiz Khalifa?



The rapper recently opened up to Architectural Digest about his six-bedroom, $16,000-per-month rental home that is completely customized for recording, recreation and quality time with Sebastian.

“There was a lot of room for my son. I wanted to make sure he could run around and have a good time,” Khalifa explained of his decision to move in “three or four years ago.”

“When you walk in, you kind of just get the vibe of my son,” he added, showing off an impressive playroom — one of two in the house. “He’s got his play area, he’s got his learning area, he’s got his imagination station. He gets to do him.”