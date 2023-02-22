Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Celebrate Son Sebastian's 10th Birthday with Basketball and Karaoke

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are celebrating a special milestone in their son's life.

The former spouses recently celebrated son Sebastian Taylor as he turned 10 years old. Sharing photos from the celebration on Facebook and Instagram, the rapper, 35, and the model, 39, each shared wishes for his special day.

"Happy 10th Birthday to my handsome amazing son Sebastian," Khalifa captioned a photo from the day on Instagram, where he and Rose, both dressed in Lakers jerseys with sunglasses, posed behind their son, who wore a white Supreme t-shirt with Kurt Cobain's picture on it.

Rose shared a video of the same moment on her Instagram, showing the three wiggling around for a Reel in the same spot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another video, the newly-minted 10-year-old had a microphone and enjoyed karaoke, singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" along with his party guests.

"My sweet little Pumpkin is 10 years old today! Can y'all believe it???" the proud mom wrote. "Happy Birthday baby!!! 🎂🥳 Mama LOVES you so much!!! 👽🤘🏽😝🎃 #sebastiantaylorthomaz"

In addition to Sebastian, Rose is also mom to 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, whom she shares with ex Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Appearing on an episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low with EmRata podcast earlier this month, the model mom opened up about having serious conversations with her son.

Amber Rose and son Sebastian singing karaoke. Amber Rose/Instagram

"Don't be scared," Rose told Ratajkowski. "These kids, if they don't learn from you, they're going to learn from TikTok and Instagram."

She reminded Ratajkowski, "You're famous. Your son, by the time he's 5, he's going to start Googling you and seeing everything. If you don't have those conversations ... "

Rose said that she doesn't hold back when speaking to Sebastian, and that includes discussing her time on OnlyFans.

"Somebody told him, 'Your mom is on OnlyFans," said Rose. "And I was during the pandemic. I had to work. I had a whole conversation with him about it."

"I also said that, whoever told him that, their parents are ignorant. Obviously, he got it from his parents ... I just explained everything to him. Like, when it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families. You want to go to a nice school? Six Flags? Universal? Travel? Mommy has to make money."

She revealed that she also told Sebastian about another piece of her past.

"And he knows that I was a stripper years ago," said Rose. "I feel like I desensitized — instead of him finding out when he's 20."

"Ultimately, in the grand scheme of things, when my son is 20, 30 years old, he's not gonna be like, 'Mom I hate you because you were a stripper before I was born.' It's just the dumbest s---. I don't understand how people think it's a big deal," said Rose.