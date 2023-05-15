Witney Carson Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Carson: 'Best Mother's Day Gift'

The Dancing with the Stars pro welcomed her second baby boy on Mother's Day, sharing the happy news on Instagram

Published on May 15, 2023 11:07 AM
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Photo: Witney Carson McAllister Instagram

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister are officially a family of four!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 29, and her husband welcomed their second baby boy on Sunday, May 14, she announced on Instagram. The couple is already parents to son Kevin Leo, 2.

The family's new addition arrived on Mother's Day, with Carson musing, "Could there be a better Mother's Day gift??"

"My boys 🥹😭💙 could there be a better Mother's Day gift?? We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second," she wrote alongside an adorable photo of the new family of four in the hospital.

While Carson has yet to reveal the name of her baby boy, she shared that both she and her little one are both doing well.

In January, the professional dancer revealed in an Instagram post that the couple was expecting another son.

"Our second blessing 🫶🏼🦋," Carson captioned a video, which saw "It's a Boy" written in the sand on a beach, before the camera panned to show her, McAllister and their toddler son.

In the comments section, Carson received some celebratory love from an array of her famous friends.

Carson and McAllister — who tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2016 — welcomed Leo in January 2021, after announcing they were expecting in July 2020.

Back in November, Carson revealed that she was expecting her second baby during an episode of her ABC reality competition series.

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," she said on DWTS at the time.

The mom-to-be added, "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed."

