DWTS Pro Witney Carson Welcomes Son After 'Really Hard 24-Hour Labor': 'We Are So Grateful'

Witney Carson's baby boy is here!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, announced the birth of her first child with husband Carson McAllister on Instagram Monday. She says the birth came "after a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section."

"We are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers! 🤍," she added, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of her hand holding the newborn's tiny hand.

Hours before giving birth, Carson shared a photo of her bump while sitting on her hospital bed. "Alright baby boy, let's do this," she wrote.

On her Instagram Story Sunday night, Carson wrote, "Contractions are actual hell but the epidural is heaven.... so I'm doing great."

And over the weekend, she documented her final bump mirror selfie and marveled at her 39 weeks of pregnancy. "Passed by this mirror today and couldn't believe how big this boy has gotten 😵🙀 I'm officially DONE & so ready to meet him! Any suggestions on how to start this labor?! 😂🙏🏼 #39weeksonsunday," Carson said.

The new mom previously said she planned to get "induced at 39 weeks" after consulting with her doctor. "I just don't want the risk of having a C-section," she said in an Instagram Story video in the fall.

"I asked my doctor about that and he said the best way is to be induced. He said there's been a lot of studies about how they've had less C-sections with women who were induced versus women who waited until full-term — so that's kind of what I'm basing my decision off of," she continued, writing in the caption: "Trying to avoid a C-section."

Carson first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a photo of herself holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test while hugging McAllister. Then in November, she celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower in Utah.

"Family has meant everything to me throughout this pregnancy," Carson told PEOPLE at the time. "Through all the emotional ups and downs, they have stood by my side to help me through it. So much good advice and love for me and baby."