Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister welcomed their first child, a son, on Jan. 3

Witney Carson Says She's 'Still in a Diaper' After Welcoming Son Leo: 'So Proud of This Body'

Witney Carson is sharing a candid message about her post-baby body almost two weeks after giving birth to son Kevin Leo.

On Friday, the Dancing with the Stars champion, 27, posted a sweet mirror selfie of her holding her newborn against her chest while resting her check on baby Leo's head.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the heartwarming photo, Carson revealed she was "finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper 😂."

"Healing from a birth is no joke!" the new mom shared on Instagram.

The dance pro added that she is "so proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world."

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"We are absolutely in love with you little Leo 😭," she raved.

Several of Carson's DWTS friends congratulated the dancer and swooned over baby Leo in the comments of her post.

"He's so cute and sweet and little ❤️❤️❤️," Amy Purdy wrote, while Gleb Savchenko left a series of heart emojis.

"You did it!!!! Your such a strong woman, so happy for you," DWTS pro Sasha Farber replied, teasing, "P.S I wear a diaper these days too and I find it very convenient."

Carson, who welcomed her first child with husband Carson McAllister on Jan. 3, also shared a few updates about the newborn on her Instagram Stories.

Image zoom Credit: Witney Carson/Instagram

Carson noted that her "little angel slept so good" on Thursday night.

"He slept 3.5 hour stretches," she wrote, going on to ask her followers, "I think nights are getting better or does it get worse? Is this too good to be true?"

The first-time mom also shared that Leo has been having "so much gas" and asked for any suggestions. She later posted a too-cute photo of the newborn sleeping on top of a fuzzy blanket, writing, "I could stare at him all day."

Image zoom Credit: Witney Carson/Instagram

Earlier this week, Carson and fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold introduced their babies to each other, with the pair documenting the momentous playdate on their Instagram Stories. Arnold, 26, and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick welcomed daughter Sage Jill on Nov. 2.

"Sage and Leo play date," wrote Carson on one clip of the two infants laying next to each other in onesies. "Are you kidding me rn?!" With another snapshot, Carson noted that the two little ones are "Already cuddling."

Carson announced the birth of her child on Instagram earlier this month, sharing that the birth came "after a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section." She also shared recap videos on Instagram of her first day and first week with the baby boy.