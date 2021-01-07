DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals Newborn Son's Name and Shares Sweet Meaning Behind His Moniker

Meet baby Leo!

On Wednesday, Witney Carson, who welcomed her first child with husband Carson McAllister on Sunday, revealed the name of their newborn son: Kevin Leo McAllister.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, announced the exciting news on Instagram, noting that their baby boy was "named after his grandpa who sent him down to us."

The newborn, who will seemingly go by his middle name, weighed in at 7 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 21 inches long, according to the post.

"My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift," Carson wrote alongside a precious photo of their son. "My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo 🦁"

Many of Carson's famous friends and DWTS colleagues congratulated the dancer in the comments section of the post.

"Omgggggg what a stud!!! Can’t wait to meet him and teach him gymnastics," Sasha Farber replied, while Lindsay Arnold — who recently welcomed her first child — added, "He is perfect 😭😭 oh sweet Leo we love you!"

New dad Artem Chigvintsev also commented, "Congratulations," while judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, "Welcome to the world Leo! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻"

"Congratulations!!!!!! So beautiful 💙," added pal Candace Cameron Bure, as Emma Slater wrote, "Omg congratulations!!! Hi baby Leo!!! I love you so much already!!"

Carson announced the birth of her son with McAllister on Monday, noting that the birth came "after a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section."

"We are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers! 🤍," she added, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of her hand holding the newborn's tiny hand.

Also on Wednesday, the dancer shared a quick video of the "first 24 hours with our precious, beautiful boy" while still in the hospital.

"Everyone tells you how special bringing life into this world is but you never know exactly what they mean until it happens to you. 😭🤍 This is my whole entire world," she captioned the post.

Hours before giving birth, Carson shared a photo of her bump while sitting on her hospital bed. "Alright baby boy, let's do this," she wrote.

On her Instagram Story Sunday night, Carson wrote, "Contractions are actual hell but the epidural is heaven.... so I'm doing great."

Carson first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a photo of herself holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test while hugging McAllister. Then in November, she celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower in Utah.

"Family has meant everything to me throughout this pregnancy," Carson told PEOPLE at the time. "Through all the emotional ups and downs, they have stood by my side to help me through it. So much good advice and love for me and baby."