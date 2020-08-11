Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister are expecting their first child

Witney Carson is having a boy!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 26, who is expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister, has revealed the sex of her baby on the way.

In a video shared to Instagram on Monday, Carson and McAllister learned during a recent "gender reveal" party that they will be welcoming a son.

At the gathering, multiple loved ones twisted handheld confetti cannons, which released blue powder into the sky. After learning the sex, the couple exclaimed their excitement by jumping and clapping.

She also assured that those in attendance had been quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Gender reveal is up! We had a few close family members who lived in Utah come be with us. We all have been quarantined together! So we were all safe," she wrote in an Instagram Story post.

Carson previously teased the reveal on Instagram, asking her friends and followers to weigh in.

"Gender reveal coming SOON! Let’s take a poll on what you guys think.. girl or boy?!" she wrote alongside a cuddly photograph of herself and her husband standing outside in front of two balloons — one pink, and the other blue.

"Boy," predicted former DWTS contestant Frankie Muniz, as did many other commenters, including Carson's pal Jana Kramer, who also once competed on the reality show.

Carson first revealed the couple’s exciting baby news last month, sharing a photograph of herself holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right," she wrote on her Instagram at the time.

"Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!" she added.

She also posted a video of herself holding the positive pregnancy test, writing that the couple are “beyond excited and so grateful."

"We are so excited for this journey and we're so excited that you guys get to follow along,” she added, calling the pregnancy “the most exciting news of our entire lives.”

This will be the first child for the high school sweethearts, who tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2016.

Back in 2018, Carson opened up about the pair’s plans to expand their family, saying that she wants "three of four" children.