"We wanted it to be neutral but warm and different than any boys nursery we’ve seen," Witney Carson tells PEOPLE of her son's nursery

Inside Pregnant Witney Carson's Meaningful Nursery For Her Son: 'We Wanted It to Be Different'

Witney Carson is ready for the arrival of her baby boy!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, is giving PEOPLE an exclusive look inside her son's nursery — and sharing the special significance behind the decor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The designing process was so much fun and so exciting," Carson, who worked with Lindy Allen from Four Chairs Furniture on the design, tells PEOPLE. "We pulled inspiration photos and color palettes we both loved and let our minds go from there. We wanted it to be neutral but warm and different than any boys nursery we’ve seen."

"We added earth tone textures in the dresser, and a touch of olive green for the crib to make it stand out," she adds. "Carson [McAllister] and I built the accent wall that the crib is in front of to add a personal touch. We spent days nailing the boards on the wall, sanding and painting. It was amazing to be able to build something with our own hands for our son."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Lindsay Salazar

Image zoom Credit: Lindsay Salazar

Image zoom Credit: Lindsay Salazar

Carson first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a photograph of herself holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test while hugging McAllister.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right," she wrote on her Instagram at the time. "Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!"

Image zoom Carson McAllister and Witney Carson | Credit: Witney Carson/instagram

While designing the layout of their son's nursery, the duo decided to include a family heirloom and a meaningful painting in honor of McAllister's late father, Kevin, who died in March 2018 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

"The collage above the crib has special meaning as well," says Carson. "The lion portrait is a family heirloom. Carson’s aunt painted it by hand and it was passed on to his dad, who passed away, and now to us for our baby boy. The watercolor painting is by Watercolors By Bree, who painted Carson’s dad and Jesus handing us our baby, which is so special to Carson and me. That was the saddest part about Carson’s dad not being here on earth with us, that he wasn’t able to be grandpa with our kids. It reminds us that he’s always around and in our lives and will be in our kids' lives. We definitely didn’t want this to just be any room, we wanted to make it special for our special boy."

"Can’t wait to have our baby in this beautiful room to make it complete," she adds.

Image zoom Credit: Lindsay Salazar

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

In November, the ballroom dancer celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower in Utah.

"I just loved getting to celebrate this special time in my life with loved ones," she told PEOPLE. "I didn't think it would be possible with a pandemic and we almost canceled it altogether, but we figured out a safe way to celebrate still. It was so magical!"

Carson added that "family has meant everything to me throughout this pregnancy."