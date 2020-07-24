Witney Carson Is Pregnant! DWTS Pro Expecting First Child with Husband Carson McAllister

"We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right," Witney Carson wrote on her Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Witney Carson!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 26, revealed on Thursday that she's expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right," she wrote on her Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding a sonogram and a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test while embracing McAllister.

"We found out together with @clearblue , which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!"

Carson also posted a video of herself holding the positive pregnancy test, captioning it: "We are beyond excited and so grateful."

Calling the pregnancy "the most exciting news of our entire lives," the dancer told her followers, "We are so excited for this journey and we're so excited that you guys get to follow along."

This will be the first child for the couple, who married on New Year's Day in 2016.

In 2018, Carson opened up about her plans to expand her family in a Valentine’s Day vlog with her high school sweetheart, saying that she wants "three of four" children.

“No more than four,” McAllister quipped at the time. “As long as we get one of both genders, I’ll be happy.”

The two also spoke about the key to a successful marriage in the video, which documented how they fell in love.

“What’s important to me in a good relationship would be probably service. That shows true love and also builds the love that’s already there,” said McAllister, who also noted “putting each other first, definitely.”