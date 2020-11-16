Inside Pregnant Witney Carson's 'Safe,' 'Magical' Baby Shower for Her Son on the Way

Witney Carson also chatted with PEOPLE about calling friend and new mom Lindsay Arnold "pretty much every other day" for advice

Celebrations are in full swing for Witney Carson's son on the way!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, is giving PEOPLE an exclusive look inside her "magical" baby shower, held at Knot & Pine in Alpine, Utah, and planned by Sheri Steele of Steele Magnolias Design.

"I just loved getting to celebrate this special time in my life with loved ones," Carson, whose hair and makeup were done for the event by Marisa Rose, tells PEOPLE. "I didn't think it would be possible with a pandemic and we almost canceled it altogether, but we figured out a safe way to celebrate still. It was so magical!"

Guests at the bash — which was decorated in part with blooms from The Foxy Flora and Luna Balloons, as well as an "OH BABY" sign by Alpha-Lit — enjoyed refreshments like cinnamon-apple sparkling welcome drinks by the Tin Barrel Beverage Bar and sugary treats by Megan Faulkner Brown, founder of The Sweet Tooth Fairy.

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

One special guest? Lindsay Arnold, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, daughter Sage Jill, on Nov. 2.

"She's been so great! Literally I've called her pretty much every other day to talk about pregnancy and the concerns I have," Carson says of her friend and fellow DWTS pro. "She always knows what to say and has the best advice!"

Attendees at the shower didn't leave emptyhanded, either. Carson's take-homes included personalized Made By Mary birth flower necklaces and candles from Left Coast Candle Co.

"My family has meant everything to me throughout this pregnancy," she tells PEOPLE of those closest to her. "Through all the emotional ups and downs, they have stood by my side to help me through it. So much good advice and love for me and baby. Carson [McAllister], my husband, has been especially amazing! I couldn't do this without him. He really is my rock and I couldn't be more grateful for his compassion and patience."

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

Image zoom Witney Carson's baby shower | Credit: Ambit Creative

Carson jokes that the biggest challenge during her pregnancy has been "getting in and out of bed" — but in all seriousness, the hardest part is "just being patient for him to get here. Nine months is a long time!"

"Honestly, I feel pretty great! Compared to my first trimester, it's like night and day," she adds. "I'm starting to get a little uncomfortable and I rarely get a good night's rest, but watching my belly grow is so fun! I'm just trying to enjoy this beautiful process."

And the mom-to-be "cannot wait to see what this little guy looks like," she tells PEOPLE.