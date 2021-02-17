Witney Carson Introduces Son, 6 Weeks, to DWTS Partner (and Dad-to-Be!) Frankie Muniz: 'So Excited'

"So excited for you guys!" Witney Carson wrote to Frankie Muniz, who's expecting his first child with wife Paige Price

Witney Carson's newborn son is already making friends!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, shared a snapshot of herself smiling alongside her partner from the 2017 season of the competition series, Frankie Muniz, as the actor held her newborn son Leo, 6 weeks. Muniz's wife Paige Price also appears in the photo as the pair await their first child together, a son.

"Leo finally met @frankiemuniz4 & @pogmuniz last night! We are so excited for you guys!!!" Carson wrote with the photo on her Instagram Story.

Price reshared the pic on her own Instagram Story, adding: "Little baby Leo was so sleepy! I've never held a baby before (I know, yikes!) but this photo definitely makes me jealous of Frankie."

The Malcolm in the Middle actor, 35, and Price, 28, announced their baby news on their YouTube channel in September.

"In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat," Muniz said at the time.

"We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices," he shared.

The pair wed on Feb. 21, 2020, months after eloping in October 2019. "We definitely want to have kids!" they told PEOPLE after their magical ceremony.

Carson announced the birth of her first child with husband Carson McAllister on Instagram last month. She said the birth came "after a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section."