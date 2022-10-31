Witney Carson Is Cruella for Halloween, with Son Leo and Husband Carson as Her Dalmatians: Photo

Witney Carson is seeing spots this Halloween!

The Dancing With The Stars pro, 29, and her family celebrated Halloween by dressing up as characters from a Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians, as seen in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Happy Halloween from Cruella and her dogs 🐶🎃🌙," she captioned the post, which showed Carson dressed as Cruella DeVille in a split black and white wig, black dress, red gloves and a white fur wrap.

Adorably matching were husband Carson McAllister and son Leo, 21 months, who both dressed as Dalmatians, with a bone near Leo's mouth.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the dancing pro had a very special visitor backstage at Dancing With The Stars when her toddler spent some time on set with her.

Before hitting the dance floor with partner Wayne Brady, Carson spent some quality time with her family backstage.

In posts shared on her Instagram Story, the dancing pro sat with McAllister and son Leo and read a book together. The toddler adorably leaned into the page and pretended to bite the apples on it with his dad, saying, "Watch."

"His favorite thing to say is 'watch watch watch' over and over hahaha," Carson wrote.

Witney Carson McAllister/Instagram

Shortly after welcoming Leo, Carson opened up about loving her "new momma body" while talking about stretch marks with her Instagram followers.

"Yes! I had stretch marks before pregnancy as well. Never was something I was embarrassed about," she said. "I guess when I found them the other day in a new spot I was emotional & in the process of accepting my new momma body."

She continued, "Again, I'm super proud of them & think they are a beautiful symbol pregnant or not."