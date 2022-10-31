Witney Carson Is Cruella for Halloween, with Son Leo and Husband Carson as Her Dalmatians: Photo

Witney Carson tried being a villain on for size as she posed with husband Carson McAllister and their son Leo, 21 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 04:48 PM
Witney Carson Is Cruella for Halloween, with Son Leo and Husband Carson McAllister As Her Puppies
Photo: Witney Carson/Instagram

Witney Carson is seeing spots this Halloween!

The Dancing With The Stars pro, 29, and her family celebrated Halloween by dressing up as characters from a Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians, as seen in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Happy Halloween from Cruella and her dogs 🐶🎃🌙," she captioned the post, which showed Carson dressed as Cruella DeVille in a split black and white wig, black dress, red gloves and a white fur wrap.

Adorably matching were husband Carson McAllister and son Leo, 21 months, who both dressed as Dalmatians, with a bone near Leo's mouth.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the dancing pro had a very special visitor backstage at Dancing With The Stars when her toddler spent some time on set with her.

Before hitting the dance floor with partner Wayne Brady, Carson spent some quality time with her family backstage.

In posts shared on her Instagram Story, the dancing pro sat with McAllister and son Leo and read a book together. The toddler adorably leaned into the page and pretended to bite the apples on it with his dad, saying, "Watch."

"His favorite thing to say is 'watch watch watch' over and over hahaha," Carson wrote.

Witney Carson Shares Sweet Backstage Moments with Son Leo at 'DWTS': 'Working Mom Life'
Witney Carson McAllister/Instagram

Shortly after welcoming Leo, Carson opened up about loving her "new momma body" while talking about stretch marks with her Instagram followers.

"Yes! I had stretch marks before pregnancy as well. Never was something I was embarrassed about," she said. "I guess when I found them the other day in a new spot I was emotional & in the process of accepting my new momma body."

She continued, "Again, I'm super proud of them & think they are a beautiful symbol pregnant or not."

Related Articles
Witney Carson Shares Sweet Backstage Moments with Son Leo at 'DWTS': 'Working Mom Life'
Witney Carson Shares Sweet Backstage Moments with Son Leo at 'DWTS': 'Working Mom Life'
Hayley Hubbard family Halloween
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkXD-QVJWf6/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1983: Cassandra Peterson as Elvira pose for a portrait in October 1983 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner Turns Into 'Kyvira' in Spot-On Elvira Halloween Costume — See the Pics!
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Her Kids in Halloween Costumes — Including Josiah as a Baby Chick!
Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green baby
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
Lea Michele and Ever
All About Lea Michele's Son Ever Leo
Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin’ ; Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Birdie, 3, Showing Off Her 'Seasonal Style'
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
neil-patrick-harris-halloween-0928
The Best Celebrity Family Halloween Costumes of All Time
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
lady-gaga-halloween
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'DWTS' Star Val Chmerkovskiy Says Pregnant Jenna Johnson is Happy Working on Their 'Life Goals'
Madonna Celebrates Stella and Estere's 10th Birthday with Epic Wig Party: 'Wiggin Out' . https://www.instagram.com/madonna/.
Madonna Celebrates Twins Stella and Estere's 10th Birthday with Epic Wig Party: 'Wiggin Out'
Madonna Celebrates Son David Banda's 17th Birthday with Disco Bash and Harry Styles Concert
Madonna and Twin Daughters Celebrate Son David Banda's 17th Birthday with Disco Bash: Photos