Witney Carson Says She's Celebrating Her 'Body the Way It Is' Months After Giving Birth to Son

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson said she's "always" been self-conscious "about my weight and how I looked"

Witney Carson is reflecting on how her body has changed 11 weeks after welcoming her son.

On Saturday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, shared photos of herself in a sports bra and leggings, showing her stomach area both from the front view and profile. "Progress not perfection ✨ being a dancer growing up & even throughout adulthood (especially throughout adulthood) I've always been self conscience [sic] about my weight and how I looked," the mom of one shared on Instagram.

Carson and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo on Jan. 3.

"I've struggled with this & that's why I was hesitant to post these photos - I didn't feel I looked a certain way, 'good enough' & that was a sad thought to me," the Mirrorball Trophy-winner continued.

"I'm learning to celebrate my body the way it is now and celebrate the small successes to a HEALTHY body, spirit, and mind," Carson concluded.

She also thanked her fans and followers who "commented on this photo," writing, "Thank you for the amazing, uplifting & sweet messages."

Carson's best friend and fellow new mom Lindsay Arnold, who is also a DWTS pro, shared an uplifting message in the comments section. "You are stunning wit and the best mama to little Leo," Arnold wrote. "He is so lucky to have you."

DWTS pro and mom of one Peta Murgatroyd also wrote, "You look soooo FIRE!!"

"You look SO incredible! Amazing that that body not too long ago made and brought beautiful and healthy Leo into this world!" said DWTS alum Nikki Bella, who welcomed son Matteo with her former dance partner and now-fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

In February, Carson opened up about her post-pregnancy body after she said she found stretch marks on her body and "almost freaked out."

"Just found stretch marks today on my body and almost freaked out... until I remembered that this body carried my baby & I should be proud of them!!" she shared.