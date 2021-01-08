Witney Carson Brings Newborn Son Kevin Leo Home from Hospital: 'So Happy'

"This is your new home," she tells the baby boy

Witney Carson is bringing her baby boy home!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, welcomed her first child, son Kevin Leo, with husband Carson McAllister on Sunday, Jan. 3, and on Thursday, she shared adorable footage of taking the newborn back home from the hospital.

"Guess who gets to go home today! So happy," she writes on her Instagram Story, sharing a clip of herself situating her son in a baby carrier, with Kevin in a striped onesie and a cozy white hat. "You're all ready," she can be heard saying, fixing his pacifier and telling him, "Good job!"

Carson then documented the "so cute" signs her family placed on their front door to welcome the new addition home. "I have the sweetest fam," she writes.

"This is your new home," she tells the baby as they pass the threshold and enter the house, Leo calm and cozy in his transporter.

Carson announced the birth of her first child on Instagram earlier this month, sharing that the birth came "after a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section."

"We are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!" she added, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of her hand holding the newborn's tiny hand.

Days later, she revealed her son's name and his first baby photo.

"Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us. Born on Jan. 3rd 2021 ✨ 7lbs. 2oz. 21" long! My little Leo, I love you more than words can express," she wrote. "You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo."

On Instagram before that, she shared footage from her first 24 hours with her "beautiful boy" Leo, writing that "everyone tells you how special bringing life into this world is but you never know exactly what they mean until it happens to you."