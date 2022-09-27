Witney Carson Shares Sweet Backstage Moments with Son Leo at 'DWTS': 'Working Mom Life'

Witney Carson had a very special visitor backstage at Dancing With The Stars this week.

Before hitting the dance floor with partner Wayne Brady, Carson spent some quality time with her family backstage.

In posts shared on her Instagram Story, the dancing pro sat with husband Carson McAllister and son Leo, 20 months, and read a book together.

The toddler adorably leaned into the page and pretended to bite the apples on it with his dad, saying "Watch."

"His favorite thing to say is 'watch watch watch' over and over hahaha," Carson wrote.

In another video, Leo sat on Carson's lap, making noises at the camera as she laughed along. "My baby came to see me and I'm happy," she captioned the fun video.

Carson later shared a video originally posted on DWTS' Instagram Story, where she's filmed from behind as she held hands with Leo while walking down a hallway. "Working mom life," she captioned the video.

In August, Carson spoke about being a working mom in an Instagram video showing her preparing for a photo shoot with Leo on her lap.

"I've been reflecting on something a friend told me the other day… It's possible to feel both completely overwhelmed as a working mom and extremely grateful," she wrote.

"It's a tricky balance, one I'm working on every day. Guilty for not working and guilty for working….," she continued.

"Anytime I feel guilty about not being home with my son, I remember who I'm doing it for 🤍🙏🏼"

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, Carson gave some insight into where she and her husband stand on growing their family. Noting that Leo is "obsessed with babies," she said, "We want to have one so bad, but I'm getting ready for the season."

For now, she's got her sights set high on bringing home another mirror ball trophy.

"I don't think it would be wise to be pregnant during the season," Carson said. "It's going to be on Disney+, the old executive producer, Conrad, is coming back. I'm really excited about that. I just would really love to be a part of it this season. So that's kind of our main focus right now."