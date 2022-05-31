Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs: 'This Is My Time'

Alison Victoria is opening up about her journey to starting a family.

On the latest episode of Windy City Rehab, Victoria, 40, revealed that she is freezing her eggs so that she can "have a family, if and when [she's] ready."

Victoria visited Vios Fertility Clinic during the episode where she met with Dr. Jeelani to discuss her fertility process moving forward.

"So years ago I tried to freeze my eggs and it was unsuccessful. I just don't want any more time to go by; I really want to have an insurance policy that one day, I can have a family, if and when I'm ready," Victoria said in a confessional. "I want to have my own children, and I want to have that option and I never want somebody to tell me that I can't."

Dr. Jeelani explained that she is hoping to "preserve [Alison's] fertility" so that when she is ready to start a family, "we have a batch of eggs frozen that we can thaw, fertilize, and hopefully then implant."

"Yes, it's a stressful thing to do while you're going through a bunch of stress with jobs and clients and whatnot, but is it ever the right time? Probably not. So I'm just taking this and I'm just like, 'This is my time to do it.' I just want to set myself up and my partner up for success when it comes to family planning," added Victoria in a confessional.

The episode also documented Victoria going in for her egg retrieval surgery, during which the doctor was able to get three eggs.

"Today is a big day. I'm actually going in for my egg retrieval and we're going to try to see how many eggs we're going to get. I'm going into the surgery, just trying to stay positive, I'm trying to be hopeful," Victoria said in a confessional before her surgery. "Because this is a lot of hard work. I'm taking a bunch of shots and am on a bunch of hormones and I just really hope it pays off."

Despite getting three eggs during the retrieval, Victoria later shared that her doctor called her to say "only one of those eggs was viable."

"Dr. Jeelani says that she feels good if I have 10 eggs frozen to ensure 1 viable embryo," Victoria said. 'So it's just time to keep going, and I'm going to get those 10 and it's a sign to take me a long time but I just don't want to stop and I don't want to regret not doing this. When I am ready one day to start a family, it will be something I'm so grateful that I did. "