Win Ana Ortiz's Baby Shower Gift! (A $599 Value!)
Ana Ortiz and her husband Noah Lebezon celebrated their impending arrival with close friends and family at her baby shower hosted by Hot Moms Club and given with love by America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams along with her best friend Jamie Denbo and mom Kathleen Kuhlman. One lucky CBB reader can receive the same diaper bag that Ana received from Hot Moms Club, stuffed with fun stuff for mom and baby. Included in the giveaway:
- Malee diaper bag in white
- chicBuds Swarovski headphones
- Lalicious Sugar Kiss Soufflé Scrub
- Lee-lai Organic Bathing Teas
- $25 Gift Card from BestBowBoutique.com
- Peace Love World baby hoodie
- Ah Goo Baby The Plush Pad portable changing station
- 7 oz. Hershey’s Kiss
- Peanuts Journal
- Zoocchini stuffed animals from SugarPlumDreams.com
- Subtle Tea
- Spa Rich Body Creme
- Eco Tools Bamboo Makeup Brushes
- Sentimental Silver I Am Blessed Necklace with Tiny Tag gift card
- Thermos Intak Beverage Bottle
- Shutterfly thank you cards
Online entries must be received between 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on 4/27/09 and 11:59 p.m. (ET) on 5/3/09. See Official Rules.