Wilmer Valderrama Prides Himself on Being a 'Very Effective' Diaper Changer: They're 'Airtight'

When he's not handling the bad guys on NCIS, Wilmer Valderrama is dominating a different challenge: changing his daughter's diapers.

The 42-year-old tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands now, that he's an elite diaper changer and doesn't mind the sometimes stinky activity. Valderrama shares 14-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana with fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

"I'm incredibly fast. I'm very effective," he shares. "I haven't had any spillage. My diapers are airtight."

The Encanto star says the task is "common sense" to him. "The thick part goes in the back, and the thinner one goes in the front. And then, there's two stickers that go over this front side. If they're adjusted and lined up well enough, you shouldn't have any type of accidents on her little shorts or pants."

"This is 101 for all men out there who are trying to figure out how to change a diaper," he continues. "Really, don't overthink it. I changed her first diaper at the hospital. I made a note to myself that I would change as many diapers as I possibly can."

"When it's not your child, I think people go like, 'Yeah, I don't think I'll ever want to do that.' But, when it's your child, it's such a pleasure to change my daughter's doo-doo," he explains.

Along with changing diapers, Valderrama says he takes charge putting together Nakano's "unnecessary fleet of electrical cars."

"She has a fleet of little cars that are waiting for her to be old enough," he says.

As Valderrama doesn't have room for the cars in his own garage, the star reveals he's "overpopulated" his mom's next door. "She loves it," he adds.

Baby Nakano was born on Feb. 15, 2021, which the new parents announced jointly on Instagram.

The That '70s Show alum revealed his baby girl's name one month later during an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, saying it "created an unbelievable debate in our family" as "some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful."

As Valderrama explained, the name was inspired by a special trip he and Pacheco took to Japan.