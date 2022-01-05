Wilmer Valderrama Says Sleep Training His Daughter Helps Him 'Stay Connected' to Amanda Pacheco

"The baby is our priority, but you are mine," Wilmer Valderrama told his fiancée Amanda Pacheco for their PARENTS cover story

Wilmer Valderrama is opening up about growing closer to his fiancée Amanda Pacheco since the couple welcomed their first baby together.

The NCIS star, 42, and model, 31, recently spoke to PARENTS for the magazine's cover story — available everywhere and online Jan. 7 — discussing their 10-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana and their journey with parenthood.

Valderrama says the first few months as a new parent were challenging, and his priority was supporting Pacheco in any way he could, specifically on their sleepless nights.

"The first few nights we were like, 'We can do this!' " Valderrama told the outlet. "But by the sixth day, that sleep deprivation gets tough."

"Your job as a partner is not just to be there," he added. "If you're not doing anything, you're not doing enough. There are a million things to be done while your partner is nursing: Get the baby, change the baby, burp the baby, track the feeding, and keep the mommy hydrated, fed, and rested."

Wilmer Valderrama Credit: Victor Demarchelier for PARENTS

Along with supporting his fiancée, the actor explains his desire to not allow becoming parents to interfere with their relationship as a couple.

"The baby is our priority, but you are mine," Valderrama told Pacheco. "They tell you, 'It's all about the baby,' but when you're both with the baby, you can forget about each other and lose yourself there."

After making that realization, the couple decided to sleep train their daughter, which Valderrama said benefited their relationship.

"I didn't think I had the heart for it, because it made me feel bad," Valderrama explained, "but ultimately, it's so empowering. It allows you to focus on your partner. When you have a baby who sleeps through the night, it's a lot easier to stay connected."

Wilmer Valderrama Credit: Victor Demarchelier for PARENTS

Baby Nakano was born on Feb. 15, which the new parents announced jointly on Instagram: "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more ... straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter."

The That '70s Show alum revealed his baby girl's name one month later during an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, saying it "created an unbelievable debate in our family" as "some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful."

As Valderrama explained, the name was inspired by a trip he and Pacheco took to Japan — a memorable sojourn that strengthened their relationship, and one that saw the pair exchange "I love yous" for the first time.

He also said when it came time to decide on a moniker for their baby on the way, he and Pacheco, a model, researched ancient Japanese warriors, ultimately finding the legend of Takeko Nakano, a female samurai.