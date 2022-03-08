Wilmer Valderrama Reveals His 13-Month-Old Daughter's Adorable Reaction to Hearing Encanto Music

Wilmer Valderrama's daughter loves her daily dose of Encanto music!

During The Hollywood Reporter's Oscar Nominee Night in Beverly Hills on Monday, the 42-year-old told reporters that he and fiancée Amanda Pacheco play the Encanto soundtrack for their daughter Nakano Oceana, 13 months, every morning when she wakes up.

"When [Nakano] gets up in the morning, we give her the bottle and as soon as she hears the song, immediately, hands up clapping," says Valderrama, who voices the Madrigal family patriarch Agustín in the popular animated film. "[She's] 1-year-old, like she doesn't know we have tons of videos [of her clapping]."

"It's a little suspect because she's just kind of like bouncing her diaper up and down and it looks too close to a twerk and it's a little too early for that," he jokes. "But I think it's a really beautiful thing when a child wakes up to music."

While Nakano seems to be a fan of the music, Valderrama notes that she "doesn't have the attention span" to fully watch the whole movie.

"She'll watch and she'll be like 'Wow, that's a lot of colors. Wow, it's actually getting really loud,' " he says. "She's just crawling around, but I dream of the morning and dream of the day where she just wants that movie on the TV."

"I've done so many things in my career that I feel like I'm banking up for her," he adds. "I've done a bunch of other animation stuff but this movie has not only broken so many records but ultimately has invited so many cultures to disarmingly discover what we are as the Latin American culture. It's something really, really iconic and I'm so proud to be part of it."

Baby Nakano was born on Feb. 15, 2021, which the new parents announced jointly on Instagram: "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more ... straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter."

The That '70s Show alum revealed his baby girl's name one month later during an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, saying it "created an unbelievable debate in our family" as "some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful."