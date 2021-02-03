Wilmer Valderrama Poses with Pregnant Fiancée Amanda Pacheco for 41st Birthday: 'Wishes Came True'

The actor and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco are currently expecting their first child, a daughter

Wilmer Valderrama is showing gratitude for the greatest birthday present: his expanding family.

The NCIS actor turned 41 years old over the weekend, commemorating the birthday in an Instagram post on Tuesday, in which he poses with his pregnant fiancée Amanda Pacheco on the beach. In one snapshot, Valderrama kisses her bare baby bump, expressing in the caption his excitement for their first child, a daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Now THIS is 41," he writes. "Thank you to absolutely everyone who posted and send me such beautiful messages and wishes.. by the look of these pics.. some of those wishes came true.. I love you all mucho! Thank you Amanda for my last bday gift before becoming a papa... you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Wilmer Valderrama/Instagram

The couple, who became engaged in January 2020, announced their pregnancy news in December.

Pacheco showed off her pregnancy figure in photos shared last month, including one that sees Valderrama embracing her.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

In July, the That '70s Show alum and Pacheco celebrated their anniversary with tributes on social media.

"Our passports have become diaries that now witness the great adventure we now call OUR life.. here's to keep collecting stamps and making it look easy... cause why does it have to be anything but a sunset sail, I mean... #ItsJustUsNow #FelizAniversario mi Chimichurri," he wrote at the time alongside a selfie of the pair.

"In a world full of uncertainty, we will always have our adventures. Happy anniversary mi prometido PS you make a really good face mask," the mom-to-be wrote with her photo.