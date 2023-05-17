Wilmer Valderrama Admits He Was a 'Mess' Taking Daughter Nakano, 2, to Disneyland: 'I Was Crying'

Wilmer Valderrama was made emotional by his family's first outing to Disneyland

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 17, 2023
Wilmer Valderrama Admits He Was a 'Mess' Taking Daughter Nakano, 2, to Disneyland: 'I Was Crying' https://www.instagram.com/p/CpJ8oE2DFIX/
Wilmer Valderrama and daughter Nakano. Photo: amanda pacheco/insatgram; getty

Wilmer Valderrama enjoyed a special parenting milestone with his little girl.

Describing this stage of fatherhood with daughter Nakano Oceana, 2, as a "magical moment" during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Mark, the NCIS star talked about a recent family trip to Disneyland.

"We took her to Disneyland for the first time. I was a mess," the actor, 42, admitted. "I was crying, I can't stand here and be like, 'I'm an actor, I'm tough.' I was a mess."

While the toddler wasn't immediately impressed upon getting to the park, the magic set in when she saw the amusement park's most famous residents.

"As soon as she saw Mickey Mouse and Minnie, that was the moment I took pause, and I lost it. It's an iconic moment, and for a child to go to Disneyland for the first time is big."

Valderrama shares Nakano with with fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

During a chat with PEOPLE last fall, Valderrama celebrated how "incredible" life with his little girl has been, revealing she's "so much more active" now that she's a toddler.

"She mumbles, 'I love you,' now," the proud dad shared. "Literally, I can't leave the house to work unless I hear it."

Valderrama described his experience with fatherhood so far as "revitalizing and it's re-energizing," adding, "it's everything you thought it would be."

