Wilmer Valderrama Hopes to Teach Baby Girl Nakano, 3 Months, That 'All Is Possible'

Wilmer Valderrama never wants his baby girl to stop dreaming.

In a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, the new dad, 41, opened up about what he hopes to pass down to his daughter Nakano Oceana, 3 months, as he parents his little girl with fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

The NCIS actor, who welcomed his first child with Pacheco, 30, in February, shared that he wants his baby girl to understand that it is "incredibly special to have the opportunity to speak out loud about your feelings, about what you are, about what you want to be."

"I want her to understand that she'll grow up in a generation that will be born with a mind that says all is possible because of the ancestors and the people that have been fighting the fight for her," he continued. "And I really hope that she takes advantage of the idea that she'll have a bigger platform than most of us did."

"I never want her to forget that she's not only equal but she can be bigger than anything she could ever compare herself to," the dad of one added.

Last month, Valderrama and Pacheco celebrated their first Easter as a family of three and documented the special milestone with a sweet slideshow of photos.

Nakano looked too adorable in her Easter getup: a yellow onesie with a white bunny and black flower print on the front, complete with a pink headband atop her dark hair.

"You came into our lives as our little miracle, making your mother and I living under a brighter sky!" Valderrama addressed his baby girl in the caption. "Happy first Easter my sweet @nakanovalderrama, te amo por vida."

Baby Nakano was born on Feb. 15, which the new parents announced jointly on Instagram: "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more ... straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter."

The That '70s Show alum revealed his baby girl's name one month later during an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, saying it "created an unbelievable debate in our family" as "some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful."

As Valderrama explained, the name was inspired by a trip he and Pacheco took to Japan — a memorable sojourn that strengthened their relationship, and one that saw the pair exchange "I love yous" for the first time.

He also said when it came time to decide on a moniker for their baby on the way, he and Pacheco, a model, researched ancient Japanese warriors, ultimately finding the legend of Takeko Nakano, a female samurai.