Wilmer Valderrama Marks Daughter Nakano's First Easter with Sweet Family Snaps: 'Little Miracle'

Wilmer Valderrama had some-bunny new to love on this Easter!

The NCIS actor marked Sunday's holiday with a sweet slideshow of photos featuring his new family of three: himself, fiancée Amanda Pacheco and their 7-week-old daughter Nakano Oceana.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And Nakano looked too adorable in her Easter getup: a yellow onesie with a white bunny and black flower print on the front, complete with a pink headband atop her dark hair.

"You came into our lives as our little miracle, making your mother and I living under a brighter sky!" Valderrama, 41, addressed his baby girl in the caption. "Happy first Easter my sweet @nakanovalderrama, te amo por vida."

"Our first Easter as a family💟✝️," Pacheco wrote alongside a similar post. "You make everyday brighter babygirl, Happy first Easter #itsjustus3now #Ourworld."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilmer Valderrama baby Image zoom Wilmer Valderrama and daughter Nakano | Credit: Wilmer Valderrama/Instagram

Wilmer Valderrama baby Image zoom Amanda Pacheco and daughter Nakano | Credit: Amanda Pacheco/Instagram

Baby Nakano was born on Feb. 15, which the new parents announced jointly on Instagram: "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more ... straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter."

The That '70s Show alum revealed his baby girl's name one month later during an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, saying it "created an unbelievable debate in our family" as "some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful."

As Valderrama explained, the name was inspired by a trip he and Pacheco took to Japan — a memorable sojourn that strengthened their relationship, and one that saw the pair exchange "I love yous" for the first time.

He also said when it came time to decide on a moniker for their baby on the way, he and Pacheco, a model, researched ancient Japanese warriors, ultimately finding the legend of Takeko Nakano, a female samurai.

RELATED VIDEO: Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Newborn Daughter's "Strong" Name and the Sentimental Meaning Behind It

"Nakano became something that felt strong, felt unique, felt different," the proud dad explained, adding, "I thought, 'What a cool, fun little conversation topic for our daughter to have as she grows older.' But also, the respect and the heritage, and the tribute to one of those beautiful moments where my fiancée and I said 'I love you' for the first time. To commemorate that trip to Japan with our first labor of love."

Reflecting on his journey to fatherhood, Valderrama said he feels as if he was "genetically built to be a dad," sharing that he was the one keeping track of ovulation apps and "counting all the days [and] windows" to conceive a child.

"Everybody talks about, 'I'll take the classes and do the podcast and learn more from other parents' and all that stuff. I kind of went in on it just more open-hearted and understanding and trusting that some things were going to wake up in me. And they did," he shared. "There was a very beautiful, primal and magical trait that woke up in me that just kind of engaged the moment that baby came."