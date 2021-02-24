Wilmer Valderrama Congratulates Ex Mandy Moore on Birth of Son Days After Welcoming His Daughter

Mandy Moore, who welcomed son August with husband Taylor Goldsmith, recently congratulated ex Wilmer Valderrama on the birth of his daughter

Congratulations are in order!

On Tuesday, Mandy Moore announced the birth of her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, son August Harrison. "Our sweet boy," the This Is Us actress, 36, wrote in her Instagram post. "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

In the comment section, Moore's ex Wilmer Valderrama left a sweet congratulatory message. Valderrama, 41 — who dated Moore nearly 20 years ago, from 2000 to 2002, and remained friends since — welcomed his own first child, a daughter, on Feb. 15 with his fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

"Yes!!! What an amazing gift, you two incredible souls will be inspiring parents!!" says Valderrama. "Enjoy every breath of this new chapter! This young man is destined to brighten the world up."

Valderrama and Pacheco announced their new addition's arrival in joint statements on Instagram Sunday. "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter," the first-time parents wrote.

In his comment section, Moore sweetly congratulated Valderrama on the birth. "Look at that gorgeous angel! Congrats to [you] and your beautiful family and can't wait to meet her!!" she said.

Valderrama attended Moore's wedding reception back in November 2018. The actress tied the knot with Goldsmith during an intimate ceremony with around 50 guests in attendance. A larger reception followed, with several celebrity guests including the That 70's Show alum spotted arriving at the venue.

In a recent episode of Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Moore told host Dr. Elliot Berlin that she is open to having more children soon.