Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Expecting Their First Child

Wilmer Valderrama is going to be a dad!

On Monday, the NCIS star, 40, and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco announced they are expecting their first child. "#ItsJustUs3Now," they both captioned their portraits, which showcased her baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple's pregnancy announcement mirrors their Jan. 1 engagement announcement when they shared, "It's just us now," on Instagram.

Valderrama and Pacheco were first linked in April 2019, when they were seen shopping in Los Angeles. Two months later in June, they stepped out together in France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding celebrations.

Many famous friends congratulated the parents-to-be in the comments section of their Instagram posts, including new mom Turner, who wrote: "Yessss."

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Credit: Wilmer Valderrama/ Instagram

In July, the That '70s Show alum and Pacheco celebrated their anniversary with tributes on social media.

"Our passports have become diaries that now witness the great adventure we now call OUR life.. here's to keep collecting stamps and making it look easy... cause why does it have to be anything but a sunset sail, I mean... #ItsJustUsNow #FelizAniversario mi Chimichurri," he wrote, alongside a selfie of the pair.

"In a world full of uncertainty, we will always have our adventures. Happy anniversary mi prometido PS you make a really good face mask," the mom-to-be wrote with her photo.