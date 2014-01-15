Willow Smith Poses for V Magazine; Releases New Single

"I can never tell what I'm gonna wear," Smith confesses. "I kind of just put on whatever feels right. Sometimes that's Converse and a T-shirt, sometimes it's Givenchy heels and leather pants."

It’s hard to believe Willow Smith is only 13.

Just a few years ago, she released a hit single (“Whip My Hair,” anyone?) and performed at the White House.

And let’s not even talk about all her fun hair changes and style choices.

But what the teen wants now more than anything is to be a regular seventh grader. Which is why she turned down a chance to star in Annie, the film her father, Will, is producing with Jay-Z.

“I just wanted to chill, and be at home, and decompress, and just find out what I wanna do and where I stand on this planet, with the little tiny place we have,” says Smith in the spring preview issue of V Magazine.



But that doesn’t mean she’s putting a damper on her creative spirit, especially when it comes to her fashion sense.

“I can never tell what I’m gonna wear,” she confesses. “I kind of just put on whatever feels right. Sometimes that’s Converse and a T-shirt, sometimes it’s Givenchy heels and leather pants.”

And all of her eclectic glory is captured by Karl Lagerfeld, who snapped Smith on the streets of Paris with her cousin Skylar for the magazine.

“[He’s] very, very friendly and open. I thought he was gonna be really mysterious, like peering over his glasses evaluating. But he was just awesome,” shares Smith about the designer and icon.

Not a lot flusters Will and Jada‘s poised little girl, but the new experience of attending school for seventh grade — including “being responsible for your own stuff” — has been quite an adjustment for the usually homeschooled student.

And while Smith is enjoying this break from the public eye, she still hasn’t given up on her artistic dreams. She and brother Jaden, 15, debuted a new track, “5,” on Tuesday.

“I just feel like I want to do it different than the world’s ready for.”

