Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant with Twins: We're 'Excited to Welcome TWO Little Babies'

Congratulations are in order for Willow Palin and Ricky Bailey!

The daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, 24, announced on Instagram on Monday that she’s going to be a mom — of twins!

“@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world! Baby Baileys arriving December 2019,” Palin captioned her announcement post, adding the hashtag “#TWINS.”

The sweet snap showed two small baby onesies, an ultrasound photo and a frame that reads “and then there were four.”

Palin and Bailey got engaged in New York City in December 2017, before walking down the aisle last September. “The most perfect day,” she wrote of her wedding at the time.

The 2008 vice presidential candidate commented on her daughter’s post with a slew of celebratory emojis, writing, “ECSTATIC & BLESSED x2.”

After the arrival of her twins in December, Palin will join her older sister Bristol Palin as a mother. Bristol shares daughters, Atlee, 2, and Sailor, 3, with ex-husband Dakota Meyers, and son Tripp, 10, with ex Levi Johnston.