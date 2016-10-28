Willa Ford and Ryan Nece share the first photo of their new son, Elijah Everett Mandel, born Sept. 7 in Los Angeles

Willa Ford‘s greatest design of all is her new son.

The “I Wanna Be Bad” singer, who now works as an actress and interior designer, welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Nece in September.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE that the baby’s name is Elijah Everett Mandel Nece: Elijah for its biblical significance, Everett in honor of Ford’s dad’s middle name and Mandel in honor of Nece’s dad Ronnie’s middle name.

“Everyone can tell you it’s the greatest love you’ll ever know, but truly, watching my husband Ryan with little E is the truest of true love that’s of this world!” Ford, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her life as a new mom.

Image zoom Credit: Monkey and Peas Photography

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The couple, who were married in 2015, first shared their pregnancy news in March. Elijah was born Sept. 7, but before his arrival, his mom showed off his gender-neutral nursery — which she designed herself.

“With my personality, I just knew it had to look nature-y,” Ford told PEOPLE of the boho-chic space. “It’s so funny — we focus so much on the baby and what the baby’s gonna love. They’re never gonna know what it looks like! I’ll pay money if you can remember what your nursery looked like. It’s really about the mom!”

Ford also shared exclusive Native American-inspired maternity photos, a nod to her heritage, and noted that she had a feeling she’d be having a girl.

“I have felt like that since three and a half months into pregnancy. My husband also thinks it’s a girl, but my mom thought I was a boy,” she said. “In some weird psyche way, I’m prepared for a girl, so if it’s a boy, it’s going to be really funny. I’m excited either way, but it’ll be entertaining.”