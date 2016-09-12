Image zoom



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for GQ

Willa Ford has something new to sing about: motherhood!

The “I Wanna Be Bad” singer and her husband, former NFL linebacker Ryan Nece, welcomed a son on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born at 10:28 p.m., the couple’s first child weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measured 20 inches at birth.

“Willa is absolutely glowing,” a rep for Ford tells PEOPLE exclusively, noting that both mommy and baby are doing well. “She and her husband are going to be the most amazing parents ever.”

“There is no greater love then what I feel for our little boy and my husband Ryan,” Ford wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. “Watching them together makes my ❤️ explode. #myboys”

In March, PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple, who were married in October 2015, was expecting. Since then, Ford has shared snaps of her growing belly — including one of her attending her friend Lacey Chabert‘s baby shower in July.

“So grateful to be going through this crazy journey with you @IamLaceyChabert,” the new mom, who had her own baby shower in June, captioned a sweet photo of the two moms-to-be admiring each other’s baby bumps.

Ford — who competed on Dancing with the Stars in the show’s third season and is now an interior designer, and whose husband formed the Ryan Nece Foundation in 2006 — has also had no problem being candid about the realities of pregnancy on social media.

“How much of a cliche am I at 9 months pregnant eating alone at doghaus shoveling a chili cheese dog down? #dontjudge,” she tweeted on Aug. 3.

The new mom also shared a glimpse into her newborn’s nursery exclusively with PEOPLE in August. The gender-neutral, nature-inspired space was one she designed herself.

While Ford and Nece, 37, waited to find out the sex of their first child until his birth, his mama had a very different inkling of what would be coming.

“I think I’m having a girl! I have felt like that since three and a half months into pregnancy. My husband also thinks it’s a girl, but my mom thought I was a boy,” Ford told PEOPLE in August.

“In some weird psyche way, I’m prepared for a girl, so if it’s a boy, it’s going to be really funny. I’m excited either way, but it’ll be entertaining.”

And though the couple had a shortlist of names, they were waiting to meet their baby boy before making a final decision.

“I need to look in this baby’s eyes before I can name it,” she added in August. “We have favorites, but I’ve gotta meet this baby first. I hope in that moment we know, because there are people who leave the hospital and still don’t know!”