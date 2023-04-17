Will Smith Supports Daughter Willow at Coachella as She Brings Brother Jaden on Stage: 'Willowchella'

Will Smith was a proud dad in the audience at Coachella as Willow performed at the Mojave tent at the festival

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on April 17, 2023 04:17 PM
Will Smith, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith on stage at Coachella. Photo: Will Smith/instagram, Monica Schipper/Getty

Will Smith is truly proud of his kids.

The actor, 54, was all smiles in the crowd at Coachella on Sunday, where he watched alongside fans of daughter Willow Smith as she performed at the Mojave tent.

Smith shared the experience in an Instagram post, showing him taking it all in during a few different songs.

On his Instagram Story, the Pursuit of Happyness actor showed that at one point, his daughter, 22, brought out brother Jaden, 24, to sing their collaborative track, "Summertime in Paris."

"WILLOWCHELLA!!" the proud dad captioned his post.

Smith shares Willow and Jaden with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and is also dad to son Trey, 30, with ex Sheree Zampino.

In October 2022, Willow released her latest album COPINGMECHANISM. She announced the release on Instagram, posting a clip of the music video for "ur a stranger," which features Paris Jackson.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 'Emancipation' premiere
From left: Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Amy Sussman/WireImage

The two-time Emmy nominee also co-hosts Red Table Talk with her mom and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Noris. On several episodes of the candid talk show, Willow has opened up about her love and sex life, revealing herself to be polyamorous.

"I would definitely want one man and one woman," Willow said. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people."

