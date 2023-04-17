Celebrity Parents Will Smith Supports Daughter Willow at Coachella as She Brings Brother Jaden on Stage: 'Willowchella' Will Smith was a proud dad in the audience at Coachella as Willow performed at the Mojave tent at the festival By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 17, 2023 04:17 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Will Smith, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith on stage at Coachella. Photo: Will Smith/instagram, Monica Schipper/Getty Will Smith is truly proud of his kids. The actor, 54, was all smiles in the crowd at Coachella on Sunday, where he watched alongside fans of daughter Willow Smith as she performed at the Mojave tent. Smith shared the experience in an Instagram post, showing him taking it all in during a few different songs. On his Instagram Story, the Pursuit of Happyness actor showed that at one point, his daughter, 22, brought out brother Jaden, 24, to sing their collaborative track, "Summertime in Paris." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Will Smith's 3 Children: Everything to Know "WILLOWCHELLA!!" the proud dad captioned his post. Smith shares Willow and Jaden with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and is also dad to son Trey, 30, with ex Sheree Zampino. In October 2022, Willow released her latest album COPINGMECHANISM. She announced the release on Instagram, posting a clip of the music video for "ur a stranger," which features Paris Jackson. From left: Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Amy Sussman/WireImage The two-time Emmy nominee also co-hosts Red Table Talk with her mom and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Noris. On several episodes of the candid talk show, Willow has opened up about her love and sex life, revealing herself to be polyamorous. "I would definitely want one man and one woman," Willow said. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people."