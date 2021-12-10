Will Forte Shows Off His 'Lucky' Father's Day Socks with Baby Daughter Zoe's Face on Them

Will Forte is taking his baby girl with him wherever he goes.

On Thursday, the Saturday Night Live alum, 51, made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he showed off the adorable present he received earlier this year while celebrating his first Father's Day. Forte is dad to 10-month-old daughter Zoe, whom he shares with wife Olivia Modling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The dad of one was gifted adorable pink socks covered with pictures of his daughter's smiling face along with the phrase "Fav Kid" printed in blue — and he was wearing them during the show.

"This little baby right here," Forte said to host Jimmy Kimmel, showing off his personalized socks. "These are my lucky socks. My Father's Day present from Zoe."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

will forte on jimmy kimmel Credit: jimmy kimmel live/ youtube

Forte and Modling welcomed baby Zoe on Feb. 15, the Last Man on Earth star revealed on Conan in April.

"I just had a baby — well, my fiancée Olivia just had a baby," Forte said at the time, adding, "Exactly seven weeks ago, Feb. 15. ... We love her. She was delivered by a doctor named Dr. Rad."

During the late-night appearance, Forte joked that he kept his baby's first dirty diaper preserved in a specimen bag for sentimental reasons, and shared a photo of Modling with their newborn in the delivery room.

Earlier this week, Forte — who tied the knot with Modling on July 31 in a surprise ceremony — opened up about parenthood, revealing that he's loving every minute of it.

"It's so fun," Forte said in the latest issue of PEOPLE. "It starts as the best thing in the world and then just gets better and better."

Will Forte welcomes baby Credit: YouTube

While Forte, who stars in the upcoming comedy series MacGruber (Dec. 16 on Peacock), said he can't imagine life without his little girl, he didn't know if he'd get the chance to be a dad.

"I thought I would've been a dad when I was 25 or 26. I've always been very excited about it," said Forte. "Then you start living your life and you realize that it's all out of your control. At a certain point, I almost gave up on it. I just thought, 'Oh, well, maybe it's not in the cards for me.' "