Will Forte Reveals He and Fiancée Olivia Modling Welcomed Their First Baby: 'We Love Her'

The Last Man on Earth star, 50, and his fiancée Olivia Modling welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Zoe Douglas Forte, on Feb. 15, he revealed on Conan Monday night.

"I just had a baby — well, my fiancée Olivia just had a baby," says Forte, adding, "Exactly seven weeks ago, Feb. 15. ... We love her. She was delivered by a doctor named Dr. Rad."

During the late-night appearance, Forte joked that he kept his baby's first dirty diaper preserved in a specimen bag for sentimental reasons, and shared a photo of Modling with their newborn in the delivery room.

Forte's father Reb revealed the actor's engagement on an April 2020 episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, teasing that if Forte were to have a boy, he would carry on the family name.

"My full name is Orville Willis Forte III," Reb said after host Jimmy Kimmel asked if Reb is his full name at the time. "He's Orville Willis Forte IV," Reb continued, pointing at his son. "He's currently engaged, and says if he has a boy, they've both agreed, it's a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a decision, but a possibility."

"We're thinking about it," Forte said with a smile.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Saturday Night Live alum and Modling met at a party in 2018 and became serious in 2019. A few months after, the couple took the next big step in their relationship when Modling moved into Forte's home, the source added.

In December 2019, Forte's Last Man On Earth costar Mary Steenburgen posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, writing alongside it, "When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate."