Will Forte on Being a New Dad to 10-Month-Old Daughter Zoe: 'It Just Gets Better and Better'

Will Forte recently welcomed his first child, daughter Zoe with wife Olivia Modling on Feb. 15, and the new dad, 51, is loving every minute of parenthood.

"It's so fun," Forte says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. "It starts as the best thing in the world and then just gets better and better."

While Forte, who stars in the upcoming comedy series MacGruber (Dec. 16 on Peacock) can't imagine life without his little girl, he didn't know if he'd get the chance to be a dad.

"I thought I would've been a dad when I was 25 or 26. I've always been very excited about it," says Forte. "Then you start living your life and you realize that it's all out of your control. At a certain point, I almost gave up on it. I just thought, 'Oh, well, maybe it's not in the cards for me.' "

"And thank God all the stars aligned and I met this wonderful woman, Olivia," he continues. "And now we have this little Zoe who's the best."

Forte and Modling wed in a surprise ceremony in Albuquerque on July 31.

Ahead of their baby girl's birth, the couple tried to prepare as much as possible, but Forte admits there was still a few moments of fear.

"We had taken a ton of classes, so we were well-trained. But then you're like, 'Oh, that's it. We get to take the baby home. Well, what do we do if we blow it?'' It's terrifying," he says.

"You're in charge of this little person. And then a little bit along the way, you just go, "Okay, I'm getting the hang of this.' And a lot of it just comes naturally," Forte adds. "It will be interesting, if we are lucky enough to have a second little one, just how we'll do things differently."