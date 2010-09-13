Will Ferrell Doesn't Find Diaper Changing Funny

"I refuse to do it," he tells PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his dark comedy Everything Must Go. "I let my wife do it. I'm not so good with it."

Will Ferrell is a hands-on dad with his three sons. But there’s just one thing he really won’t do: changing the dirty diapers.

It’s nighttime at the Ferrell house, with wife Viveca Paulin and sons Magnus, 6½, Mattias, 3½, and Axel, 7 months, where the actor steps up. The comedian, 43, says he loves reading to his boys and tucking them into bed.

“It’s pretty simple at our house: it’s dinner, bath time, bedtime stories and then bed,” he says. “I read to them and do the funny voices. They seem to like it.”



In return, his children are the cure when he’s feeling down.

“On the days that are not the best and I’m feeling stressed,” he says, “I come home and the kids make me great again.”

Not that he could do it without his wife of 10 years. “I’m so happy that I have my beautiful wife to share my life with and raising our sons,” he says. “She runs the household and does a great job. I couldn’t do it without her.”