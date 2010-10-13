"All bits aside, I enjoy it all. It sounds so f---ing boring, but I can be changing the worst diaper and be thinking, 'This is great,'" laughs the Running Wilde star in the November issue of Maxim.

Will Arnett's Younger Self Would Scoff at Fatherhood

Age is definitely on Will Arnett‘s side when it comes to fatherhood.

“All bits aside, I enjoy it all. It sounds so f—ing boring, but I can be changing the worst diaper and be thinking, ‘This is great,'” laughs the Running Wilde star in the November issue of Maxim, on sale now.

“And if I had, like, 20-year-old me around, he’d be like, ‘Dude, this is not great. You’re wiping somebody else’s crap off their a–.'”

That said, Arnett, 40, is the first to admit that his co-productions — sons Archie William Emerson, 2 this month, and Abel James, 10 weeks — with wife Amy Poehler have been nothing short of complete successes.

“Well, we’ve collaborated on two kids so far, and it’s been great,” he jokes. “Our two joints have been very productive.”