Will Arnett and Girlfriend Alessandra Brawn Expecting Their First Child Together

Will Arnett is going to be a dad — again!

The 49-year-old actor and his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn are expecting their first child together, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Arnett and Brawn, the former CEO of clothing brand Chapel, reportedly began dating last year and attended the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys together last September.

Both have children from previous relationships. Arnett shares 11-year-old Archie and 9-year-old Abel with ex-wife Amy Poehler, while Brawn shares son Nash with ex-husband Jon Neidich, whom she tied the knot with in 2014, according to Vogue. Brawn and Neidich split in 2018.

US Weekly was first to report the news of Brawn’s pregnancy.

The Arrested Development star opened up in 2016 about how he explains his fame to his children.

“I just tell them because of the nature of our jobs people see that more than if I was an accountant,” he said at press conference in New York while promoting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. “People are familiar with your work so they know who you are and they want to, I guess, participate in that or whatever.”

“It doesn’t really mean anything — not to downplay — not that the content doesn’t mean anything, but of itself, never has the idea of celebrity meant less because we live in a day and age where you’re famous for no definitive skill set other than being on social media,” he added. “People are like, ‘Oh, he’s an Instagram star.’ But for what? It used to be you had to do something … it’s bizarre.”

The star continued: “Even though there are elements that are kind of weird, I always appreciate when people are fans and like the stuff. I’m a fan of a lot of other people myself. I appreciate when people compliment you and let you know. I don’t make it in a vacuum so nobody watches it.”

Arnett’s latest endeavor is a kid-friendly one — the comedic actor is host to Fox’s new reality competition series LEGO Masters, which sees 10 pairs of adults ages 23 to 65 face-off to win $100,000 by impressing the judges with elaborate LEGO structures every week.