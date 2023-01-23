Wife of Late NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Is Expecting Their 'Miracle' Baby 1 Year After His Death

The wife of a New York City police officer who was fatally shot in Harlem, New York, one year ago is expecting their "miracle" baby.

Dominique Rivera, the wife of NYPD officer Jason Rivera, revealed at a memorial mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Saturday morning that she is pregnant with her late love's child.

While reading a speech detailing the grief she has experienced since the loss of "my husband, partner, friend and most importantly my soulmate," Dominique then shared the happy news, stating, "One of the things I'm learning is that God works in mysterious ways."

"Though sorrow and pain, there can also be a rebirth. I am blessed to say that Jason and I will be expecting our miracle this spring," the mom-to-be continued.

Amid loud applause from those in the church with her, Dominique continued, "Although Jason won't be here in physical form to see and experience our miracle, I know he will always be here in spirit watching, protecting and loving us."

She added, "To my unborn child, my hope is with time, guidance, and love they, too, will get to know their father, and as a family, we will vow to never forget Jason's tremendous legacy of success and ultimate sacrifice."

Jason and his partner, Wilbert Mora, were fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood in January 2022.

The gunman who killed the officers was identified as 47-year-old Lashawn J. McNeil. He was fatally shot by a third officer on the scene after opening fire.

Jason died that day, while Mora succumbed to his wounds four days after the shooting. Both men were posthumously promoted to detective after their deaths.

Jason, who was appointed to the NYPD in November 2020, was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in May 2021, while Mora entered the police academy in October 2018 and was assigned to the city's 32nd Precinct in Harlem in November 2019, online records show.

Dominique also said during the memorial service over the weekend that the past year has been "unbearable."

"Although I can understand that for most of you life went on, it feels like time has stopped for me," she said. "I have thought about all of the plans we made, what our lives would be like now that we are married. Thinking about the day we'd be able to make dinner for each other or wait on each other to see who comes home first. Taking yearly vacations and soaking up all the love that newlyweds feel."