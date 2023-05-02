Why North West Waited in the Car While Mom Kim Kardashian Walked Red Carpet at Met Gala

Although North West did not attend the Met Gala, she did walk out of the Ritz-Carlton entrance in New York City on Monday with her mother Kim Kardashian!

Kardashian's eldest daughter, 9, joined Kardashian, 42, for the car ride to the gala, wearing a vintage Chanel jacket from What Goes Around Comes Around, jeans, and a conch shell clutch, per social media.

The reason why North did not grace this year's carpet? As of 2018, Met Gala attendees must be 18 or older, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2018, the Met Gala's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," and the admittance of anyone under the age of 18 was prohibited. That year's theme was deemed "not an appropriate event" for those under the legal age, according to a spokesperson, per The Hollywood Reporter.

North has yet to attend the Met Gala herself, although her mother was pregnant with her at the 2013 iteration of the Met Costume Institute fundraiser.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One year after wearing Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress, the SKIMS founder hit the 2023 Met Gala draped in pearls.

Kim Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kardashian's 10th Met Gala appearance featured the media mogul wearing a custom Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry — a draped skirt and top made from more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls.

"I wanted pearls," Kardashian told Vogue. "I thought, 'What is more Karl [Lagerfield]?' You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls."

The gown took one-dozen artisans 1,000 hours to craft.

The Kardashians' star admitted that "some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They're real pearls and she was putting them all in her purse."