Why North West Waited in the Car While Mom Kim Kardashian Walked Red Carpet at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian wore a draped skirt and top made from more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls

By Angela Wilson
Published on May 2, 2023 12:08 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kim Kardashian. Photo: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Although North West did not attend the Met Gala, she did walk out of the Ritz-Carlton entrance in New York City on Monday with her mother Kim Kardashian!

Kardashian's eldest daughter, 9, joined Kardashian, 42, for the car ride to the gala, wearing a vintage Chanel jacket from What Goes Around Comes Around, jeans, and a conch shell clutch, per social media.

The reason why North did not grace this year's carpet? As of 2018, Met Gala attendees must be 18 or older, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2018, the Met Gala's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," and the admittance of anyone under the age of 18 was prohibited. That year's theme was deemed "not an appropriate event" for those under the legal age, according to a spokesperson, per The Hollywood Reporter.

North has yet to attend the Met Gala herself, although her mother was pregnant with her at the 2013 iteration of the Met Costume Institute fundraiser.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One year after wearing Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress, the SKIMS founder hit the 2023 Met Gala draped in pearls.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Kim Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kardashian's 10th Met Gala appearance featured the media mogul wearing a custom Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry — a draped skirt and top made from more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls.

"I wanted pearls," Kardashian told Vogue. "I thought, 'What is more Karl [Lagerfield]?' You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls."

The gown took one-dozen artisans 1,000 hours to craft.

The Kardashians' star admitted that "some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They're real pearls and she was putting them all in her purse."

Related Articles
Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Mindy Kaling Shimmers on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in Traffic-Stopping Jonathan Simkhai Gown
https://twitter.com/people/status/1653212300902367235
The Surprise Star of the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Is a Cockroach: Watch the Viral Moment
Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kristen Stewart Goes All-Natural at Met Gala 2023 with Chopped Hair and Minimal Makeup on Red Carpet
Michelle Yeoh attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Michelle Yeoh Turns Heads at the Met Gala Outfitted in a Tuxedo-Style Gown and Impressive Jewelry
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
The Best Moments From the 2023 Met Gala
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Kerry Washington Makes Rare Appearance with Husband Nnamdi Asomugha at 2023 Met Gala
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hit the Met Gala in Coordinating Mother-Daughter Pink Fendi Looks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Blackpink's Jennie Raves About Attending First Met Gala Wearing '90s Chanel Mini Dress: 'I'm So Lucky'
Ashley Park attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Ashley Park Channels Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala with Edgy Fingerless Gloves
Cara Delevingne attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cara Delevingne Honors Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala by Recreating His Grey Hair and Signature Style
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13894410q) Cardi B The Mark x Met Gala 2023, New York, USA - 01 May 2023
Cardi B Honors Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel with Two Gowns at 2023 Met Gala
Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Janelle Monáe Honors Karl Lagerfeld With a Skin-Baring Transformation at Met Gala 2023, Calls It 'Full Circle'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky
Paris Hilton attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Paris Hilton Makes Her Met Gala Debut in All-Black Leather Look: 'Not Typical'
Sydney Sweeney attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Sydney Sweeney Brought All the Glam to the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in a Dazzling Miu Miu Gown
Lily Collins attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Lily Collins Wears Karl Lagerfeld's Name on Her Dress at the 2023 Met Gala