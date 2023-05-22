Why Nick Cannon Spends the Most Time with Daughter Onyx Out of All His Children

Nick Cannon is a big fan of his co-parenting schedule with LaNisha Cole.

On a recent episode of The Jason Lee Podcast, The Masked Singer host, 42, revealed that out of all of his children, daughter Onyx Ice, 8 months, is "probably the child that I spend the most time with."

"I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day. But I don't put that out there in the media, social media [because] it's not for them," the Wild N'Out host leveled.

Cannon was proud to report, "LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LaNisha Cole and daughter Onyx. LaNisha Cole/Instagram

The multi-hyphenate went on to explain that the two abide by a schedule that works for them for the time being.

"If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter is right next to me, whether I'm on set," he said of Onyx.

"I got a nursery in my office. I'm literally gonna leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her—not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they're in school, they're babies, as well as Onyx — but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have, really, as equal amount of time as she does."

Lasnisha Cole/Instagram

The Masked Singer is a dad of 12 including daughter Onyx. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, and is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn 2 next month, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.