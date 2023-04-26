Why Laura Dern Is Still 'So Angry' After Mom Diane Ladd Took Son to Get His Long Hair Cut (Exclusive)

Promoting their joint memoir, Honey, Baby, Mine, the actresses playfully admit “they still don’t agree” on the incident

By Julie Jordan
Published on April 26, 2023 02:42 PM
Laura Dern & Diane Ladd
Photo: Jona Frank

Laura Dern and Diane Ladd's new joint memoir, Honey, Baby, Mine, is a collection of intimate conversations between the two when they thought Ladd only had six months to live.

Diagnosed four years ago with a lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Ladd, now 87, began going on walks around Santa Monica with her daughter to try and strengthen her breathing. Their discussions as they walked — including everything from their own journeys as actors to grief and heartbreak in their lives —"grew into a profound deepening of our relationship," Dern tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

It also opened a can of worms.

Chatting with PEOPLE to promote their book, the two were asked what conversation made them laugh the hardest. "I think it was discussing one of our worst fights. There's a chapter called The Haircut," Ladd says. "We still don't agree, by the way." Her daughter concurs: "We are still both so angry, and we are still both absolutely confident that we are right."

Laura Dern & Diane Ladd
Jona Frank

In the memoir, Dern, 56, brings up a memory of her son Ellery, then 6 years old, being taken to get a haircut by Ladd while Dern and her ex-husband Ben Harper were out of town. According to Ladd, Ellery — who had long hair — asked for the cut. Dern insists Ladd and her husband Robert Charles Hunter convinced their grandson to do so.

"You made Ellery embarrassed," Dern wrote to Ladd. "Thinking that boys can't have long hair is just so outdated."

Ladd, who had taken her grandson to get his hair trimmed before, was taken aback by her daughter's response. "God almighty, you and Ben went crazy, like I'd gotten him a tattoo," she wrote in the book.

Ellery Harper, Jaya Harper, Diane Ladd, and Laura Dern attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020
Amy Sussman/Getty

Afterward, she left Dern's house "in a huff" parked the car, and sobbed. "You treated Grandmother wrong," she wrote. "I would have never treated my mother that way if she'd cut your hair. And she did cut your hair! Many times! I didn't always love the haircuts, but so what? I loved her."

Dern recalls being "devastated. It wasn't just the haircut; it was that you said he looked like a girl," she wrote. Ladd insists she never said that to her grandson, only to Dern.

In the book, Ladd allows that the incident still bothers them both. "Did Ellery want it cut? Or did he just know I wanted him to cut it?" she wrote. "All you can do is hash it out and know where you stand and agree to disagree."

After Ladd revealed to PEOPLE that one of her proudest moments of Dern was when she gave birth to her kids, Dern had an addendum: "That's so beautiful, Mom. I just want to add, if I may, because I was so moved, that you said when your child gives you a child. That doesn't mean you get to cut its hair!"

Laura Dern & Diane Ladd - Honey, Baby, Mine book jacket

"A mother's wisdom understands that that's what the child wants," Ladd responded. "Here we go."

"In every interview, I get to reiterate how wrong you were about cutting my son's hair!" added Dern, laughing. "This book was so worth it."

Honey, Baby, Mine is on bookshelves now.

Related Articles
Camilla Luddington Recalls Fearing She'd Die Young as She Battled 'Intense' Postpartum Anxiety
Camilla Luddington Recalls Fearing She'd Die Young as She Dealt with 'Intense' Postpartum Anxiety
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal at Meredith, INC on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Drew Scott Says Son 'Loves Nature' as Family Plans on Giving Back for His First Birthday (Exclusive)
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erin and Ben Napier on Why Their Daughters Aren't Allowed on Social Media Until After High School
bekah martinez and finace Grayston Leonard pregnancy
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Fiancé Grayston Leonard
Keke Palmer: Shoot date: April 19, 2023 Shoot location: Los Angeles, CA
Keke Palmer Talks Post-Baby Body, Says New Moms Should Do 'Whatever Makes You Feel Good' (Exclusive)
Laura Dern & Diane Ladd
How a Life-Threatening Health Crisis Led Laura Dern and Mom Diane Ladd to 'Talk About Things We'd Left Unsaid'
Clay Walker
Clay Walker Reveals Wife Had Miscarriage with Sixth Baby at 20 Weeks: 'Huge Heartbreak' (Exclusive)
olivia munn, john mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Photos of John Mulaney, Son Malcolm: 'Partying in Vegas Looks a Lot Different'
Swizz Beatz's Son Egypt, 12, Says He's Interested in Basketball and Music in Rare Appearance
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Son, 12, Says He's Not Interested in Pursuing Music Like His Parents
Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game
Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey as They Sit Courtside at Lakers Game
Brittany Mahomes family photos
Brittany Mahomes Talks About Hardest Part of Being a Mom as She Shares Beautiful New Family Portraits
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Gives Advice to Her Two Teen Girls About Social Media: 'This Is Smoke and Mirrors'
michael douglas, dylan michael douglas
Michael Douglas and Son Dylan, 22, Enjoy 'Good Night Oscar' Premiere in Rare N.Y.C. Outing: Photo
Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor Valentine's Day
Pregnant Meghan Trainor's Son Riley, 2, Cheers as He Helps Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2: Watch
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Felt 'So Much Shame' When Nurses Implied Son 'Came Out Asleep' Due to Her Antidepressants
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa Says Seeing Nick Cannon with Other Moms of His Children 'Turns Me On a Little Bit'