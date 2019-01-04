Kim Kardashian Said Why She Won't Have More Than Four Kids — and It Has to Do with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West loves her children, but she has always drawn the line at four.

Back in March of last year — shortly after welcoming daughter Chicago via surrogate on Jan. 15 — Kardashian West, who’s currently expecting her fourth child via surrogate with husband Kanye West, opened up to Elle about why she couldn’t see the couple’s brood growing indefinitely.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, now 38, noted during the interview that “my home and my heart feel really full right now,” she said she was open to having another child — but after that, she would likely be done.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she admitted. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their children Chicago, Saint and North

RELATED: The Emotional Reason Why Kim Kardashian Turned to Surrogacy (Again) for Fourth Baby on the Way

Kardashian West, who suffered from placenta accreta during both of her pregnancies with son Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5½, also opened up during the interview about why giving birth again just wasn’t an option for her.

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck,” she explained. “That’s what women usually die from in childbirth — you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it.”

However, while the KKW Beauty mogul shared that she “wished” she could have had Chicago “on my own,” she had “the best experience” welcoming her daughter via a gestational carrier.

“I would recommend surrogacy for anybody,” Kardashian West added.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Following the happy news on Wednesday that Kardashian West and the rapper, 41, are expecting another child, a source told PEOPLE, “They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls.”

“That’s always been the plan,” the insider added, noting, “They definitely want a boy.”

In fact, Kardashian West may have dropped a subtle hint about the sex of the couple’s baby on the way during an October interview on Ashley Graham‘s podcast Pretty Big Deal, when she explained why her daughter North was hoping for another brother.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” the reality star shared. “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ “

North and Kim Kardashian West Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

RELATED: Did Kim Kardashian Drop a Major Hint About the Sex of Her Fourth Baby on the Way Weeks Ago?

“She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house,’ ” she added.

As Kardashian West and her husband prepare to welcome their fourth child via surrogate, a source told PEOPLE that the rapper and Yeezy mogul couldn’t be happier about extending their family.

“Kanye says that being a dad is the most important thing that he does, and despite his other problems, he’s an involved, loving dad to his kids,” said the insider.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with children Chicago, Saint and North Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian “Likely Won’t Have Any More” Kids After Baby No. 4: Source

The source added that besides loving “the innocence of children,” West is able to put any outside stress aside when he’s with his little ones and focus on being present in the moment.

“You should see him when he gets around the kids; he lights up. He smiles, he plays with them, he is genuinely excited to be around them and they respond the same way to him,” said the insider.

“They stabilize him,” the source explained. “It’s almost like a physical change.”