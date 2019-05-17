Could This Be Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Waited So Long to Announce Newborn Son's Name?

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West are taking their time.

A week after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, revealed that she and her husband had welcomed their fourth child, via surrogate, the couple announced the name of their little one.

Posting a photo of her son late Friday, Kardashian West confirmed the long-awaited unique moniker — Psalm West!

The star revealed her fourth child’s name on Twitter and Instagram along with the first photo of the newborn in the form of a text conversation with her husband.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” the message read.

Kardashian West and her husband like to take their time to choose the perfect fit.

“We all weigh in,” Kardashian West shared during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, explaining that the process of coming up with a name is something the entire family gives their feedback on.

“I definitely take a family survey but it’s usually after the baby is born. We’re trying to figure out what the baby looks like,” she added. “I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby.”

The West family

While this is the longest amount of time the couple has gone without announcing the name of their newborn, the KKW Beauty mogul and West, 41, always wait several days before sharing the big news.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/WireImage

Last year, the pair revealed the name of their third child, now-16-month-old daughter Chicago, on Kardashian West’s app four days after her birth.

In December 2015, following the birth of son Saint, 3, the couple waited two days. After welcoming their first child, daughter North, 6 next month, the couple also took their time announcing her name, waiting just under a week.

The West family

Before the big announcement, agle-eyed fans were betting they ahd already unraveled the mystery.

Last Saturday, one day after announcing the birth, the reality star shared new photos from her baby shower and called her days-old newborn “the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far.”

Along with the caption, Kardashian West included a teddy-bear emoji. And in a follow-up tweet with more baby shower photos, the mom of four simply captioned the set with a single teddy-bear emoji.

In addition, one of her friends, former E! star Nicole Williams — who attended the “CBD & Meditation”-themed shower in April — used the same teddy-bear emoji in the comments section.

We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much 🧸 pic.twitter.com/bYH1E2WXHY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 11, 2019

That led to people to think their son would be named Teddy, Bear or even Cub. Some fans connected the dots by referencing the rapper’s hometown of Chicago and the city’s MLB and NFL teams: the Chicago Cubs and Bears, respectively.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kardashian West previously revealed that her son is their younger daughter Chicago’s “twin,” so it wasn’t a far stretch to assume their names would fit together.

“They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided,” a source told PEOPLE last week, adding that North, Saint and Chicago “have met their brother” and “North seems the most excited.”

Offering up one further hint, momager Kris Jenner revealed on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O in April that the pair want their son’s name to be “one syllable.”

Even before the big name decision, Kardashian West wass feeling incredibly grateful for her family. On Thursday, the reality star dedicated a sweet post to her husband ahead of their five-year wedding anniversary next week.

“5 years and 4 kids,” she captioned a photo from their stunning May 24, 2014, wedding in Florence, Italy. “Life couldn’t be better!”