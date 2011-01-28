"I'm pregnant, and I'm really sick," she tells The Times, with a laugh. "But I couldn't say that because you really want to keep it as quiet as you can for the first trimester."

Why Kate Hudson Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret from Friends

If Kate Hudson ever makes pregnancy look like no big deal, well, she’s just acting.

The actress, 31, who’s expecting a baby with rocker boyfriend Matthew Bellamy, says she’s settling into her role as a mom-to-be — and that means enduring morning sickness.

“I’m pregnant, and I’m really sick,” she tells The Times, with a laugh. “But I couldn’t say that because you really want to keep it as quiet as you can for the first trimester.”

Hudson, who has a son, Ryder, 7, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, says she originally tried to keep her baby bump a secret — even from her closest pals.



“My friends all thought I was depressed because I wouldn’t leave the house,” she says. “But I didn’t want anyone to know for a long time. I was just hoping that all of a sudden, I could show up somewhere with a big belly.”

She adds: “But, of course, you’re somewhere in L.A., and somebody says something, and it ends up somewhere.”

And as she awaits the due date of her baby this summer, there’s only one problem.

“I babble a lot,” she says, citing “pregnancy brain.” “I forget words, and how to put sentences together. I just give up.”