Jennifer Garner Says She Won’t Let Daughter Violet Join Instagram: 'I Don't See Anything Positive'

Jennifer Garner may be one of the most beloved stars on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean she’ll let her daughter join the social media platform.

On the latest episode of Katie Couric‘s podcast, Next Question with Katie Couric, the actress, 47, discussed her parenting style and how she prefers to raise her three children — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — in the public eye.

One of the ways that Garner ensures that her kids, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck, have an enjoyable and safe upbringing is by regulating what they view on the Internet — and that means forbidding Violet from joining Instagram.

“Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure,” Garner told Couric on Thursday’s podcast. “My daughter’s at an all-girl school, and it’s such a huge problem.”

“She’ll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram, and I can see why because I’m on there and it’s something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do,” she continued. “How often is that in parenting?”

“I just say, ‘When you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation,'” Garner added. “‘But everything you look at, I don’t see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don’t see it.'”

Though Garner, who has quickly become one of the Queens of Instagram, admitted that engaging in social media “makes you feel more connected,” she revealed that she joined the platform begrudgingly and has continued to do things in her own style.

“I joined Instagram because of Once Upon a Farm,” she said, referencing her organic baby food company. “It was very much part of the deal and I did it kicking and screaming, but thats how much I wanted to be involved with this company. And when I did it, there’s all these companies in LA who will come in and do your social media for you and I just said I can’t do that.”

“I have to be able to do this my way,” she added. “I went out there and did what felt right for me.”

In addition to regulating what her children view on the internet, Garner revealed in an exclusive chat with PEOPLE in March that Violet was starting to experiment with makeup, which she was keeping an eye on.

“[Violet] likes to explore and play with makeup … She’s really smart about, ‘Okay, now I’m leaving the house, now I need to check with my mom because chances are she’s gonna make me take this lip off,'” the actress said. “Which, I do.”

“So that’s kind of where we are with it,” she added. “It’s a process. Growing up is a process.”

The mother of three said she realized the “tricky” nature of being her daughter’s age, noting, “It’s just hard to be an adolescent” but also admitted that there was a whole new layer to the issue, given her career in front of the camera.

“I think it’s probably extra complicated when you literally were nursed in the makeup chair as an infant, and have grown up sitting in your mom’s lap while she got her makeup done your whole life,” Garner told PEOPLE. “My kids know two versions of me: They know the version that I see in the mirror right now that looks crazy, and it’s what they see 90 percent of the time.”

“Other times, they see a version of me that I never saw with my mom or anything, where I’m done up, my hair’s done, my makeup is done, so I wonder what that puts in her mind,” she shared. “Not to put words in her mouth, but I do wonder what it does to an adolescent brain.”