Ben McKenzie Reveals Inspiration Behind Daughter Frances' Name

"She's 7 months old, and the cutest thing in the world," Ben McKenzie told Harry Connick Jr. Wednesday on his new talk show Harry

Ben McKenzie is one proud papa.

On Wednesday, the Gotham actor sat down with Harry Connick Jr. for his show Harry to talk about his new daughter Frances Laiz with partner Morena Baccarin.

“Her name is Frances, after my mother,” says McKenzie, 38. “I love that name. We call her Frankie. She’s 7 months old, and the cutest thing in the world.”

Connick says his daughters were around 6 months old when they started interacting with him, asking McKenzie if Frankie has hit that milestone yet.

“Yes, yes, she recognizes us, and now she plays this little game,” McKenzie replies. “I pretend I’m a gorilla, ‘Ooo, ooo, ooo,’ and she sort of hides into her mother. It’s really cute.”

“I do that with my bass player,” Connick jokes.

The O.C. alum shared on Live! with Kellyrecently that he and Baccarin, 37, have had a lot of help at home in the form of a night nurse, and are grateful to be able to get some shut-eye as a result.

“They’re basically — they wake up my lady to get her to feed the baby — but between times when the baby can be cranky and fussy, they’re on it,” he said.