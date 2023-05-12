Who Is Paul Walker's Daughter? All About Meadow Walker

Meadow Walker had a strong bond with her dad, the late actor Paul Walker.

Born in Los Angeles on Nov. 4, 1998, to the Fast & Furious star and his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Soteros, Meadow grew up in Hawaii with her mom, seeing her dad intermittently. She later moved back to Los Angeles, where her parents shared custody for a few years until she moved in with Paul full-time. Less than a year later, he died in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013.

"​​My heart was desperate for so many years with the situation with my daughter. She's living in Hawaii and she's there and I'm running here. My daughter lives with me full time now and she's the best partner I've ever had," the actor told Entertainment Weekly just months before his death. "It's so nuts. I've never had anything like this in my life."

In the years since his death, Meadow, now 24, has gone on to become a successful model, and she continues to honor her father's legacy through her charity work. She has also remained close with his Fast & Furious costars and has even become a part of the franchise herself.

Keep reading for everything there is to know about Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1998

Meadow Walker Instagram

Meadow was born to Walker and Soteros on Nov. 4, 1998. After spending her childhood with her mom in Hawaii, Meadow moved to L.A. to be closer to Walker.

"I think my mom said it best," Paul told PARADE in 2009. "She said, 'Little girls soften their daddy's hearts.' "

After Meadow returned to L.A. in 2011, Walker told PEOPLE of his then-12-year-old daughter, "She's a bit more like her mother [Soteros], but she's also how I am innately."

He added, "[Meadow]'s more of a free roamer and she appreciates the little stuff."

She's a model

Peter White/Getty

Meadow began her modeling career in 2017, signing with DNA Models, according to her Instagram bio.

In addition to walking the runway for major designers like Proenza Schouler and Alexander McQueen, Meadow also serves as the face of Givenchy Beauty. The 24-year-old celebrated one of her first major campaigns with the brand in March 2023, sharing a photo of her face in an ad above a department store cosmetics counter.

"WOW! Another dream come true!!" she wrote alongside the snap.

She filed a wrongful death suit against Porsche

In September 2015, Meadow filed a wrongful death suit against the makers of the Porsche Carrera GT that her father's friend, Roger Rodas, was driving when the two crashed and died at the scene. According to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, the car "lacked safety features … that could have prevented the accident or, at a minimum, allowed Paul Walker to survive the crash."

Meadow reached a settlement with Porsche in 2017. She also received a $10.1 million settlement from Rodas' estate, which was paid into a trust, her lawyer told PEOPLE at the time.

She founded the Paul Walker Foundation

Meadow Walker Instagram

Meadow honored what would have been her father's 42nd birthday in September 2015 by announcing the launch of the Paul Walker Foundation. The organization is "dedicated to spontaneous acts of goodwill that empower young people and support the environment they live in." The foundation also furthers his legacy of ocean conservation.

"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions," Meadow wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet throwback photo of her and Paul. "I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others."

Through the foundation, Meadow has embarked on a number of philanthropic efforts. In June 2022, she announced the "PWF Do Good Scholarship," which would be given to a deserving student "who is passionate about addressing the critical needs of their community or environment.⁣"

She married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in 2021

Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Meadow said "I do" to her "angel" Louis Thornton-Allan after a whirlwind romance in October 2021.

The pair went public with their relationship that July, with the actor sharing a since-deleted photo of the two, cuddled up and smiling. "Best friend💜," he wrote in the caption. Meadow commented on the photo with, "My love💜."

They got engaged the following month and tied the knot in an intimate beachside ceremony in the Dominican Republic. The bride wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress for her big day and was walked down the aisle by her dad's close friend and Fast & Furious costar, Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel is her godfather

Michael Kovac/Getty

The model has remained close with a number of her dad's Fast & Furious costars: Jordana Brewster and Diesel were both in attendance at her wedding, with the latter walking her down the aisle. Diesel also revealed that his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, served as Meadow's maid of honor.

​​"Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile," the action star wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of Meadow and Hania at the wedding. "The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor."

Speaking to Extra in June 2021, Diesel opened up about his close relationship with Meadow, noting that he feels "very protective" of her.

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he said. "To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."

She got an abortion in 2020

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Meadow spoke out about her own abortion story, revealing she had terminated a pregnancy at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

"Today marks a huge setback in history- a profound injustice to women across the United States," Meadow wrote in a note shared on Instagram. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion. I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion."

She continued, "I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process- with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today."

Calling the Supreme Court decision "heartbreaking," she concluded, "Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions."

Meadow had previously spoken about her health in November 2021, revealing for the first time that she had undergone surgery to remove a tumor.

She shared a photo of herself in a medical center, captioned: "2 years ago today. I've come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful."

She shares sweet throwback photos of her dad on Instagram

Meadow Walker Instagram

Every year, Meadow honors her late father with touching tributes on Instagram to celebrate his birthday and mark the anniversary of his death.

In 2021, she shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby embracing the actor while he kisses her cheek. "I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend," she wrote in the caption.

To celebrate the announcement that the actor will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, Meadow shared two photos of Paul in his youth, writing, "⭐️Congratulations daddy!⭐️ I know young you would never believe it! I also know you're looking down with your infectious smile feeling embarrassed and grateful. You earned this and deserve it and more. I love you!"

She made a cameo in the upcoming Fast X movie

Rich Fury/WireImage

In May 2023, Meadow revealed that she will be appearing in the final installment of her dad's iconic Fast & Furious franchise.

Meadow teased her cameo on Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes photo from Fast X's production. In the caption, she penned an emotional tribute to the hit movie series and Walker.

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors," she wrote. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

Meadow also thanked Fast X director Louis Leterrier "for your kindness, patience and support" during her time on set, as well as film producer Brandon Birtell, whom she identified as "my dad's best friend."

"I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x," she concluded.